Argus Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $96.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

