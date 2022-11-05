Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Head to Head Survey

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Arkema pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Arkema alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Arkema has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaixaBank has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $11.26 billion 0.55 $1.55 billion $16.06 5.18 CaixaBank $14.42 billion 1.76 $6.18 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Arkema and CaixaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CaixaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Arkema.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and CaixaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 9.87% 19.13% 9.84% CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arkema and CaixaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 3 2 3 0 2.00 CaixaBank 0 5 6 0 2.55

Arkema currently has a consensus target price of $116.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.79%. CaixaBank has a consensus target price of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 273.81%. Given CaixaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CaixaBank is more favorable than Arkema.

Summary

CaixaBank beats Arkema on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

(Get Rating)

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. The company also offers advanced materials consisting of specialty polyamides and polyvinylidene fluoride; and performance additives, such as specialty surfactants and molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide for use in automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment sectors. In addition, it provides coating solutions comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives; decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbents, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. Further, the company offers fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About CaixaBank

(Get Rating)

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has 4,206 branches in Spain; and 345 branches internationally, as well as 13,095 ATMs. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.