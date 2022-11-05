Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,875 ($21.68).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,630 ($18.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($23.12) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($21.39) to GBX 1,575 ($18.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,423.50 ($16.46) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,349.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,532.01. The stock has a market cap of £11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,395.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,181 ($25.22).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

