Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ ASTE opened at $44.07 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -122.41 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
