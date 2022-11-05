Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 388,825 shares.The stock last traded at $100.00 and had previously closed at $100.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

