Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC opened at $40.47 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

