Aviva PLC Purchases New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 3.3 %

Ryder System stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

