Aviva PLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $124.17.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $827,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,601.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $827,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,601.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,080 shares of company stock worth $5,176,041. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.