B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

HLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of HLF opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

