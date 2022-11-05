B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance
Shares of HLF opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.
Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition
In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.