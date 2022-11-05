B. Riley Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $65.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STNG. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.71.

STNG opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $8,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

