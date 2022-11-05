B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

IMAX opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $739.40 million, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.20. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.