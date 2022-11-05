B. Riley Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$35.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.12. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$24.65 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

