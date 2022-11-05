Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.