Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,563 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $313.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average is $265.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

