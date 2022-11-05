Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.05 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

