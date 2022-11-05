Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.31 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 404.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.58.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $579.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

