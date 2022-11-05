Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

CLX opened at $140.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 79.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

