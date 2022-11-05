Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 269,225 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 269,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

