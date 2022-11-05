Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 32,842 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,842 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,196. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

AJG opened at $188.39 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

