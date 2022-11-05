Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,390 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $149.38 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average of $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

