Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,105 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $180.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day moving average of $190.28. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

