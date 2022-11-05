Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 452,854 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 452,854 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

