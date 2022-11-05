Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 74,074 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

