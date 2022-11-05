Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 91,032 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,032 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.