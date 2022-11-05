Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,975 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

