Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.60. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $179.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

