Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 328,363 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

