Barclays Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $31.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 655,401 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 376,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

