Barclays Cuts ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €15.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.10 ($11.10) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €14.20 ($14.20) to €13.70 ($13.70) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

