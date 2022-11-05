Barclays Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.33.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.69.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$566.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.3199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

