Barclays Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $27.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,865 shares of company stock worth $6,791,139. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

