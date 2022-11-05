Barclays Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FSZ has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.29.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FSZ stock opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$891.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.23 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.26.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$163.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

