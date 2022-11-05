Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,783 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.24.

GOLD stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

