Barrington Research Comments on Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.43 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.