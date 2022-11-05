Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($41.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Basic-Fit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basic-Fit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Basic-Fit stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. Basic-Fit has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

