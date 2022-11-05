Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of BLCO opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.