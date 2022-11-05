Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 1,415 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 410,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $170.92. The firm has a market cap of $383.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

