Berenberg Bank Cuts Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Price Target to CHF 545

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from CHF 555 to CHF 545 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BCHHF stock opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.59. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $311.85 and a twelve month high of $535.00.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

About Bucher Industries

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.