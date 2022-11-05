Berenberg Bank Lowers Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 370

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.43) to GBX 370 ($4.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 385 ($4.45) to GBX 310 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 402 ($4.65).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.29) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 254.80 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 503.80 ($5.82). The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,137.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.09.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

