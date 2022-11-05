Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Decreased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $378.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $784.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

