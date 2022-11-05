BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $258,360.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.8 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 196.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

