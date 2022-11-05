Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) Insider John de Vries Purchases 3,600,000 Shares

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT – Get Rating) insider John de Vries bought 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,400.00 ($196,363.64).

Black Rock Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.98.

About Black Rock Mining

(Get Rating)

Black Rock Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of graphite projects in Tanzania. It holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge graphite project covering an area of 324 square kilometres and located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Green Rock Energy Limited and changed its name to Black Rock Mining Limited in March 2015.

