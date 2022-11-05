BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $660.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $680.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.19.

Equinix stock opened at $611.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.75 and its 200-day moving average is $644.53. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

