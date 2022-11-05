Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BFH opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,118,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,666,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $3,589,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

