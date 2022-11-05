Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $5.93 on Friday. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 million, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,862,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918,021.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 225,937 shares of company stock worth $1,480,777. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.