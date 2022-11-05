Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $5.93 on Friday. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 million, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Insider Activity

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,862,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918,021.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 225,937 shares of company stock worth $1,480,777. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Earnings History for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

