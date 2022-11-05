Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.23%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

