Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price at $13.86

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hayward by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316,335 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $15,191,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hayward has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

