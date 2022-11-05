Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Target Price at GBX 341

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 341 ($3.94).

Several research firms have commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 285 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.51) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 343 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($3.99) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.58) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.34) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Trading Up 3.0 %

LON LGEN opened at GBX 238.30 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion and a PE ratio of 700.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.10.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 5.44 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($30,986.24). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,345.44 ($2,711.80). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($30,986.24). Insiders acquired a total of 14,597 shares of company stock worth $3,751,929 in the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.