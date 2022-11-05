Brokers Offer Predictions for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 5.3 %

XPO opened at $33.62 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

