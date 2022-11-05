Brokers Set Expectations for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $78.49 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.